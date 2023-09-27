Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-81)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | BOS: (+116)

TB: (-136) | BOS: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-156)

TB: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Rays) - 9-7, 3.76 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 12-10, 4.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-7) to the mound, while Bello (12-10) will take the ball for the Red Sox. Glasnow's team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Glasnow's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 16-11-0 ATS record in Bello's 27 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 9-4 record in Bello's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.8%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Rays are +130 to cover, and the Red Sox are -156.

The over/under for Rays-Red Sox on September 27 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 83, or 65.4%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 62 of 87 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 85 of 157 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 87-70-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 35-42 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Boston has a record of 25-18 (58.1%).

The Red Sox have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-70-5).

The Red Sox have a 72-83-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (171) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .248 with a .485 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 130 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Lowe has safely hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated 153 hits with a .504 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Red Sox. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is 20th in slugging.

Justin Turner is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .288 with 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/26/2023: 9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2023: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/4/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/4/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/5/2022: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!