Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (74-49) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-63)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-156) | BAL: (+132)

TB: (-156) | BAL: (+132) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 9-6, 3.09 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 9-3, 3.33 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Brandon Young (9-3, 3.33 ERA). When McClanahan starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. When McClanahan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-4. The Orioles have a 16-4-0 record against the spread in Young's starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Young's starts this season, and they went 9-1 in those games.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.8%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +132 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -178.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Orioles on Aug. 17 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 51, or 63.7%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 121 opportunities.

The Rays are 70-51-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have put together a 30-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Baltimore has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 123 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-55-4).

The Orioles have collected a 65-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (128) this season while batting .274 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit 17 homers this season while driving in 69 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Diaz has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .284 with 48 walks and 59 runs scored.

Jonathan Aranda has 15 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361, a slugging percentage of .490, and has 123 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .266).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Alonso brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .472 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 21 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .220. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Coby Mayo is hitting .210 with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

8/16/2026: 10-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/15/2026: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/14/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/27/2026: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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