Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (64-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (65-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and FDSSUN

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

TB: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.62 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-6, 4.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (10-5) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (5-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. When Cecconi starts, the Guardians have gone 10-6-0 against the spread. The Guardians have a 4-4 record in Cecconi's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.1%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Guardians, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -148, and Cleveland is +126 playing at home.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -142 to cover.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Rays-Guardians on Aug. 27, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (58.6%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won six of 17 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 127 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 54-73-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 40.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-42).

Cleveland has a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-66-4).

The Guardians have a 66-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (128) this season while batting .259 with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .539.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season. He's batting .284.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .263 with a .478 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 21 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 137 hits with a .358 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .284.

Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 17th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .271 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .232.

Angel Martinez is batting .227 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!