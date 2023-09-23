Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-68)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

TB: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160)

TB: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 3-6, 4.12 ERA vs Hyun-Jin Ryu (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 2.62 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (3-6) against the Blue Jays and Ryu (3-3). When Littell starts, his team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season. Littell's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). When Ryu starts, the Blue Jays have gone 5-4-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ryu start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -118 favorite, while Toronto is a -100 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover, while the Rays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on September 23 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 81, or 65.3%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 79-37 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 85-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have a 23-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59% of those games).

Toronto has a 12-10 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-81-7).

The Blue Jays have a 71-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 166 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .322.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Isaac Paredes has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Josh Lowe is batting .281 with a .325 OBP and 75 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .342 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .263 while slugging .437.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

George Springer is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette has a slugging percentage of .466 and has 161 hits, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays.

Whit Merrifield has 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .278.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

9/22/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/24/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/23/2023: 20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

20-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2023: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2022: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2022: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/13/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/12/2022: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/16/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

