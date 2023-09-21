Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-83)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-260) | LAA: (+215)

TB: (-260) | LAA: (+215) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106)

TB: -1.5 (-113) | LAA: +1.5 (-106) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 15-8, 3.44 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 7-7, 4.42 ERA

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (15-8) versus the Angels and Canning (7-7). Eflin and his team have a record of 16-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Eflin's team has a record of 21-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 10-10-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Canning's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those games.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (67.7%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Angels, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -260, and Los Angeles is +215 playing on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are -113 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -106.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The Rays-Angels game on September 21 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 80 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 12-2 when favored by -260 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 152 opportunities.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 85-67-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 32 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.5%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-68-4).

The Angels have a 69-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (164) this season. He has a .322 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Paredes has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Lowe is batting .281 with a .323 OBP and 75 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two doubles and two walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is batting .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .270 with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .325.

C.J. Cron is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Zach Neto is batting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs. Angels Head to Head

9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2022: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/22/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/11/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

