Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Rashod Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Detroit Lions and their 12th-ranked passing defense (196.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Bateman worth considering for his next matchup versus the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Rashod Bateman Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.26

43.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

Bateman is currently the 108th-ranked fantasy player at his position (289th overall), putting up 2.5 total fantasy points (1.3 per game).

Through two games this season, Bateman has totaled 25 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on four catches (eight targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 2.5.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Bateman posted 1.5 fantasy points, recording two receptions on four targets for 15 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Lions have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this year.

