Rashod Bateman Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will take on the team with last season's 23rd-ranked pass defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (229.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Bateman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Bateman vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.65

4.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.85

34.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Bateman picked up 38.5 fantasy points (6.4 per game) -- 104th at his position, 264th in the league.

In his one game this season so far, Bateman had three receptions on three targets, for 35 yards, and ended up with 3.5 fantasy points.

In Week 2 last season against the Miami Dolphins, Bateman posted a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown.

Bateman's 11.9 fantasy points in Week 1 against the New York Jets -- two receptions, 59 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Bateman accumulated 1.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 17 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Last year, Cincinnati allowed one quarterback to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bengals gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, three players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bengals last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Cincinnati gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals allowed a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Against Cincinnati last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Bengals gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Bengals last year.

