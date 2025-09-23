Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints will play the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked passing defense (131.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Shaheed a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Shaheed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.68

44.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed is the 45th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 147th overall, as he has posted 18.7 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Shaheed posted 4.2 fantasy points, recording four receptions on six targets for 42 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Buffalo this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.