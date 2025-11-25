Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed will take on the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (186.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Shaheed for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Rashid Shaheed Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.27

28.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

With 66.1 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Shaheed is the 41st-ranked player at the WR position and 153rd among all players.

In his last three games, Shaheed has amassed 5.7 total fantasy points (1.9 per game), catching three balls (on eight targets) for 30 yards and zero touchdowns.

Shaheed has ammassed 30 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on three catches (eight targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 5.7 (1.9 per game) during that period.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashid Shaheed's game against the Tennessee Titans last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.5 fantasy points. He had zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

