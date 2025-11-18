Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will be up against the 18th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Shaheed worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Titans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Shaheed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.67

53.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

With 65.6 fantasy points this season (six per game), Shaheed is the 35th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 141st among all players.

In his last three games, Shaheed has posted 5.2 fantasy points (2.6 per game), as he's caught three passes on six targets for 30 yards and zero touchdowns.

Shaheed has racked up 5.2 total fantasy points (2.6 per game) in his last five games, catching three balls (on six targets) for 30 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Shaheed's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Giants, when he caught four balls on five targets for 114 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed let down his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (2 receptions, 20 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Titans have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Titans have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

The Titans have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.