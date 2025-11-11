Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Rashid Shaheed and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (216 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Shaheed for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Rashid Shaheed Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.58

51.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 136th overall, as he has posted 62.7 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

In his last three games, Shaheed has amassed three yards and zero scores on one catch (one target). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 2.3 fantasy points (2.3 per game) during that stretch.

Shaheed has compiled 2.3 total fantasy points (2.3 per game) in his last five games, hauling in one ball (on one target) for three yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Shaheed's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he tallied 17.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 4 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.3 points) last week against the Arizona Cardinals, catching one ball for three yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

