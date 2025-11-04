Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (205.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Rashid Shaheed Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.49

59.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

With 60.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.7 per game), Shaheed is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 120th overall.

In his last three games, Shaheed has grabbed 18 balls (on 30 targets) for 183 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 16.3 fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Shaheed has put up 36.5 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 26 catches for 325 yards and one TD.

The high point of Shaheed's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 5, when he piled up 17.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, when he tallied just 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Carolina has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

