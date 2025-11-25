Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 30th-ranked pass defense (252.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Is Rice a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Rashee Rice Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.66

70.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Rice is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player (148th overall), tallying 67.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

In his last three games, Rice has totaled 259 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 34.5 fantasy points (11.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Rice's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he went off for 12 rushing yards on two carries (for 16.5 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught nine balls (on nine targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashee Rice had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just 3.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Dallas this season.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cowboys this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

