Rashee Rice 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 97.1. Heading into 2026, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Rice's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|97.1
|124
|29
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|154.4
|59
|8
Rashee Rice 2025 Game-by-Game
Rice picked up 21.4 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16.2
|10
|7
|42
|2
|Week 8
|Commanders
|16.5
|9
|9
|93
|1
|Week 9
|@Bills
|14.6
|7
|4
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|3.8
|9
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|Colts
|16.1
|12
|8
|141
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|21.4
|12
|8
|92
|2
|Week 14
|Texans
|3.4
|8
|4
|34
|0
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Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashee Rice
|78
|53
|571
|5
|18
|Travis Kelce
|108
|76
|851
|5
|11
|Xavier Worthy
|73
|42
|532
|1
|6
|Tyquan Thornton
|37
|19
|438
|3
|4
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