Rashee Rice 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 97.1. Heading into 2026, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Rice's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 97.1 124 29 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 154.4 59 8

Rashee Rice 2025 Game-by-Game

Rice picked up 21.4 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Raiders 16.2 10 7 42 2 Week 8 Commanders 16.5 9 9 93 1 Week 9 @Bills 14.6 7 4 80 0 Week 11 @Broncos 3.8 9 6 38 0 Week 12 Colts 16.1 12 8 141 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 21.4 12 8 92 2 Week 14 Texans 3.4 8 4 34 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashee Rice 78 53 571 5 18 Travis Kelce 108 76 851 5 11 Xavier Worthy 73 42 532 1 6 Tyquan Thornton 37 19 438 3 4

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