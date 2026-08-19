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Rashee Rice 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rashee Rice 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 97.1. Heading into 2026, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Rashee Rice Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Rice's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points97.112429
2026 Projected Fantasy Points154.4598

Rashee Rice 2025 Game-by-Game

Rice picked up 21.4 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 92 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 7Raiders16.2107422
Week 8Commanders16.599931
Week 9@Bills14.674800
Week 11@Broncos3.896380
Week 12Colts16.11281410
Week 13@Cowboys21.4128922
Week 14Texans3.484340

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Rashee Rice vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while running the football 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Rice's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashee Rice7853571518
Travis Kelce10876851511
Xavier Worthy734253216
Tyquan Thornton371943834

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Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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