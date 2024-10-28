Raptors vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Raptors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ALT2 and TSN

The Denver Nuggets (0-2) are favored by 8 points against the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ALT2 and TSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8 -110 -110 220 -110 -110 -355 +285

Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (79.1%)

Raptors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 8 points or more, the Raptors went 8-17 last year.

The Nuggets and their opponents combined to hit the over 35 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Raptors games last season, 43 of them hit the over.

At home last season, Denver owned a better record against the spread (21-18-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-24-0).

Against the spread last season, Toronto had better results on the road (22-19-0) than at home (14-27-0).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic posted 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists last year. He also drained 58.3% of his shots from the field (10th in league) and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. put up 16.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also delivered 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jamal Murray put up 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon collected 13.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Russell Westbrook's numbers last season were 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley posted 17 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists last season, shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk recorded 9.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett put up 20.2 points, 3.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Bruce Brown put up 10.8 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 boards.

