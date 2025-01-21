Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The New York Rangers versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Senators Game Info

New York Rangers (22-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-18-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-130) Senators (+108) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (52.8%)

Rangers vs Senators Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Rangers are +194 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -245.

Rangers vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Senators game on January 21 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Senators, New York is the favorite at -130, and Ottawa is +108 playing on the road.

