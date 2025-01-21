FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Rangers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Senators Game Info

  • New York Rangers (22-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-18-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-130)Senators (+108)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (52.8%)

Rangers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Rangers are +194 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -245.

Rangers vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Senators game on January 21 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Senators, New York is the favorite at -130, and Ottawa is +108 playing on the road.

