Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox.

Rangers vs Red Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (83-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

TEX: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 8-8, 3.87 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 12-9, 3.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Bello (12-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Gray and his team have a record of 11-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team is 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 16-10-0 ATS record in Bello's 26 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have a 9-3 record in Bello's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (61.9%)

Rangers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Texas is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +128 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Red Sox are -166 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +138.

Rangers vs Red Sox Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Rangers-Red Sox contest on September 20, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 60, or 60.6%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win 34 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 82-70-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 75 total times this season. They've gone 35-40 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Boston has a 17-11 record (winning 60.7% of its games).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-67-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 72-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .469, fueled by 66 extra-base hits. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Semien has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.392) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .330 while slugging .638.

His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage second.

Adolis Garcia has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.323/.496.

Nate Lowe has 16 home runs, 79 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a slugging percentage of .517 and has 151 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .285 with 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .266 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Head to Head

9/19/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/18/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/4/2022: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2022: 9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/1/2022: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/6/2023: 10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/5/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2022: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

