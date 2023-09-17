Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:29 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox.

Rangers vs Red Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (82-67) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-76)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-174) | BOS: (+146)

TEX: (-174) | BOS: (+146) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | BOS: +1.5 (-144)

TEX: -1.5 (+120) | BOS: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 9-11, 3.47 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 6-7, 4.18 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (9-11) versus the Red Sox and Crawford (6-7). Montgomery and his team are 11-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montgomery's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-16). When Crawford starts, the Red Sox are 8-11-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Crawford's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (63.4%)

Rangers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Rangers vs Red Sox moneyline has Texas as a -174 favorite, while Boston is a +146 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Red Sox Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -144 to cover.

Rangers vs Red Sox Over/Under

The Rangers-Red Sox contest on September 18 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 59, or 60.8%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has come away with a win 26 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 81 of 150 chances this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 81-69-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 34 of the 73 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Boston has a record of 4-4 (50%).

The Red Sox have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-66-5).

The Red Sox have gone 71-77-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by 65 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 143 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He's batting .335 and slugging .649.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him fourth, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage second.

Nate Lowe has 158 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.374/.433.

Jonah Heim has 17 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated 149 hits with a .519 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 33rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner is batting .281 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .285 with 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Alex Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .266.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Head to Head

9/4/2022: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2022: 9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/1/2022: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/6/2023: 10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/5/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2022: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2022: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2022: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

