Rangers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Devils Game Info

New York Rangers (50-21-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-35-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT and Max

Rangers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-205) Devils (+168) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (73.8%)

Rangers vs Devils Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +115 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -138.

Rangers vs Devils Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Devils on April 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Rangers vs Devils Moneyline