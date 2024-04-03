Rangers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Devils Game Info
- New York Rangers (50-21-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-35-4)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT and Max
Rangers vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-205)
|Devils (+168)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (73.8%)
Rangers vs Devils Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +115 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -138.
Rangers vs Devils Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Devils on April 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Rangers vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Devils, New York is the favorite at -205, and New Jersey is +168 playing on the road.