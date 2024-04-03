menu item
Rangers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The New York Rangers are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the New Jersey Devils.

Rangers vs Devils Game Info

  • New York Rangers (50-21-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-35-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: TNT and Max

Rangers vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Rangers (-205)Devils (+168)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (73.8%)

Rangers vs Devils Spread

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +115 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -138.

Rangers vs Devils Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Devils on April 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Rangers vs Devils Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Devils, New York is the favorite at -205, and New Jersey is +168 playing on the road.

