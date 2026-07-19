Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Texas Rangers take on the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Braves Game Info
- Texas Rangers (50-48) vs. Atlanta Braves (56-41)
- Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and RSN
Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | ATL: (+104)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-7, 4.04 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 5-4, 3.61 ERA
The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61 ERA). Eovaldi and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Braves have an 11-5-0 ATS record in Holmes' 16 starts that had a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.
Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (58.3%)
Rangers vs Braves Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Braves moneyline has Texas as a -122 favorite, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog at home.
Rangers vs Braves Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Braves. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -154.
Rangers vs Braves Over/Under
- Rangers versus Braves, on July 19, has an over/under of 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Texas has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 46-51-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Braves have gone 11-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).
- Atlanta is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-46-4 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have collected a 51-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has 102 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .446. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average, as well.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Ezequiel Duran is batting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Brandon Nimmo has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.332/.427.
- Nimmo has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.
- Jake Burger has 16 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has racked up 101 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .266 and slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Michael Harris II has put up a slugging percentage of .499, a team-high for the Braves.
- Mauricio Dubon is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
Rangers vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/18/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/17/2026: 15-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/27/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/26/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/25/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/21/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!