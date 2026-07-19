Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Texas Rangers take on the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Braves Game Info

Texas Rangers (50-48) vs. Atlanta Braves (56-41)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and RSN

Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-122) | ATL: (+104)

TEX: (-122) | ATL: (+104) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-7, 4.04 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 5-4, 3.61 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61 ERA). Eovaldi and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Braves have an 11-5-0 ATS record in Holmes' 16 starts that had a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.3%)

Rangers vs Braves Moneyline

The Rangers vs Braves moneyline has Texas as a -122 favorite, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Braves Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Braves. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -154.

Rangers vs Braves Over/Under

Rangers versus Braves, on July 19, has an over/under of 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 46-51-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have gone 11-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Atlanta is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 51-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 102 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .446. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.332/.427.

Nimmo has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

Jake Burger has 16 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 101 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .266 and slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has put up a slugging percentage of .499, a team-high for the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs Braves Head to Head

7/18/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/17/2026: 15-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

15-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/27/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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