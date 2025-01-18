NHL
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- New York Rangers (21-20-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-17-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-192)
|Blue Jackets (+158)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-160 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +130.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jackets on January 18, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Rangers, Columbus is the underdog at +158, and New York is -192 playing at home.