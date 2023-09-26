Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (88-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-87)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

TEX: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111)

TEX: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-2, 4.65 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-10, 4.70 ERA

The Rangers will call on Cody Bradford (4-2) versus the Angels and Detmers (3-10). Bradford and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bradford starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Angels have gone 10-17-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Texas is -108 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Angels on September 26, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 31-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 33-51 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 8-22 (26.7%).

In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-70-4).

The Angels have put together a 71-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He has a .277 batting average.

He is 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 150 hits and an OBP of .391 this season. He's batting .329 and slugging .638.

He ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.

Seager enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Adolis Garcia has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Garcia brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Nate Lowe is batting .267 with a .365 OBP and 81 RBI for Texas this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury has 28 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 79th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .271 with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Mike Moustakas has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.

Zach Neto is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/25/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/16/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2023: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/14/2023: 12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/13/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2023: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2023: 16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2023: 10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!