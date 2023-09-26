Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26
On Tuesday in the MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.
Rangers vs Angels Game Info
- Texas Rangers (88-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-87)
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-164) | LAA: (+138)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-2, 4.65 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-10, 4.70 ERA
The Rangers will call on Cody Bradford (4-2) versus the Angels and Detmers (3-10). Bradford and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bradford starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Angels have gone 10-17-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those matchups.
Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)
Rangers vs Angels Moneyline
- Texas is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.
Rangers vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Texas is -108 to cover the runline.
Rangers vs Angels Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Angels on September 26, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been favorites in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (62.5%) in those contests.
- Texas has a record of 31-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels are 33-51 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 8-22 (26.7%).
- In the 156 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-70-4).
- The Angels have put together a 71-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He has a .277 batting average.
- He is 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 150 hits and an OBP of .391 this season. He's batting .329 and slugging .638.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Seager enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.
- Garcia brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
- Nate Lowe is batting .267 with a .365 OBP and 81 RBI for Texas this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Brandon Drury has 28 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- He is 79th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Randal Grichuk is hitting .271 with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Mike Moustakas has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.
- Zach Neto is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
Rangers vs Angels Head to Head
- 9/25/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/16/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/15/2023: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/14/2023: 12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/14/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/13/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/12/2023: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/7/2023: 16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/6/2023: 10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/5/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
