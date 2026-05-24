Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-27) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-34)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Peacock

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rangers) vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-5, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will hand the ball to Detmers (1-5, 3.96), while the Rangers' starter for this game is yet to be determined. The Angels have gone 2-8-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels are 2-7 in Detmers' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +122 to cover, and the Angels are -146.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on May 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 1-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 26-25-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have gone 14-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 9-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40.9%).

The Angels have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-0).

The Angels have covered 50% of their games this season, going 26-26-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (55) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

He is 12th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 46th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.

Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Burger has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.292/.428.

Ezequiel Duran has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-best OBP (.402), while leading the Angels in hits (44). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 106th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Trout takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 126th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .213.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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