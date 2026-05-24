Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Angels Game Info
- Texas Rangers (24-27) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-34)
- Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: Peacock
Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rangers) vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-5, 0.00 ERA
The Angels will hand the ball to Detmers (1-5, 3.96), while the Rangers' starter for this game is yet to be determined. The Angels have gone 2-8-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels are 2-7 in Detmers' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)
Rangers vs Angels Moneyline
- Texas is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog at home.
Rangers vs Angels Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +122 to cover, and the Angels are -146.
Rangers vs Angels Over/Under
- Rangers versus Angels on May 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.
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Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.
- Texas has a record of 1-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 26-25-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have gone 14-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.9% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40.9%).
- The Angels have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-0).
- The Angels have covered 50% of their games this season, going 26-26-0 against the spread.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (55) this season. He has a .302 batting average.
- He is 12th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He is 46th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.
- Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- Jake Burger has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.292/.428.
- Ezequiel Duran has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has accumulated a team-best OBP (.402), while leading the Angels in hits (44). He's batting .239 and slugging.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 106th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.
- Trout takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.
- Zach Neto is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- He is currently 126th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Nolan Schanuel is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .213.
Rangers vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
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