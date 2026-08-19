Raheim Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders on your fantasy radar this season? Continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
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Raheim Sanders Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|6.3
|444
|98
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|70.8
|158
|47
Raheim Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game
Sanders picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Bengals
|6.3
|3
|3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|Week 16
|Bills
|4.6
|11
|42
|0
|1
|1
|0
|46
|Week 17
|Steelers
|3.1
|8
|21
|0
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|3.3
|5
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|33
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Raheim Sanders vs. Other Browns Rushers
The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Sanders' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Raheim Sanders
|27
|92
|1
|7
|3.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|230
|827
|7
|31
|3.6
|Dylan Sampson
|65
|175
|0
|6
|2.7
|Shedeur Sanders
|21
|169
|1
|1
|8.0
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