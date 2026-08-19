Raheim Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders on your fantasy radar this season? Continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Raheim Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 6.3 444 98 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 70.8 158 47

Raheim Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game

Sanders picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Bengals 6.3 3 3 1 - 0 0 3 Week 16 Bills 4.6 11 42 0 1 1 0 46 Week 17 Steelers 3.1 8 21 0 2 1 0 31 Week 18 @Bengals 3.3 5 26 0 1 1 0 33

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Raheim Sanders vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Sanders' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Raheim Sanders 27 92 1 7 3.4 Quinshon Judkins 230 827 7 31 3.6 Dylan Sampson 65 175 0 6 2.7 Shedeur Sanders 21 169 1 1 8.0

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