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Raheim Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Raheim Sanders 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders on your fantasy radar this season? Continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Raheim Sanders Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Sanders' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points6.344498
2026 Projected Fantasy Points70.815847

Raheim Sanders 2025 Game-by-Game

Sanders picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Bengals6.3331-003
Week 16Bills4.61142011046
Week 17Steelers3.1821021031
Week 18@Bengals3.3526011033

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Raheim Sanders vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Sanders' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Raheim Sanders2792173.4
Quinshon Judkins2308277313.6
Dylan Sampson65175062.7
Shedeur Sanders21169118.0

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Want more data and analysis on Raheim Sanders? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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