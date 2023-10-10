Raheem Mostert Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the league (140.8 yards allowed per game).

Considering Mostert for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Mostert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mostert vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.86

16.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.87

86.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.31

24.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Mostert Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mostert has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 18 fantasy points per game (90.2 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

Looking at his last three games, Mostert has generated 54.5 fantasy points (18.2 per game) as he's rushed for 156 yards and scored four touchdowns on 30 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 109 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Mostert's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he put up 38.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 13 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Raheem Mostert's game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.5 fantasy points. He rushed for nine yards on seven carries on the day with three catches for 36 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Raheem Mostert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.