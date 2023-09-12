Raheem Mostert Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will be up against the team with last year's sixth-ranked run defense, the New England Patriots (105.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Mostert's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Mostert vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.17

10.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.48

58.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.82

15.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Mostert 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 26th at his position and 74th overall, Mostert picked up 137.3 fantasy points (8.6 per game) last season.

Mostert accumulated 11.0 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 10 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

In his best performance last year, Mostert finished with 18.2 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mostert had another strong showing with 16.9 fantasy points, thanks to 16 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills -- Mostert accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 11 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Mostert picked up 2.9 points (8 carries, 45 yards) in Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Against New England last season, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Patriots allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against New England last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Patriots allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

New England let five players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Patriots allowed 25 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Patriots allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New England last season, seven players ran for at least one TD.

Last year, the Patriots didn't allow an opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

