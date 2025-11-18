Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 12 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league (100.7 yards conceded per game).

For more info on White, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Rams.

Rachaad White Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.31

58.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.81

16.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 76.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), White is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 114th overall.

Over his last three games, White has amassed 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) as he's scampered for 124 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 33 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 53 yards on nine catches (10 targets).

White has 36.7 total fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 60 times for 227 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 80 yards on 16 catches (19 targets).

The highlight of White's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he tallied 19.1 fantasy points (14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Rachaad White had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he put up just 1.4 fantasy points (5 carries, 12 yards).

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.