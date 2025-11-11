Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will be up against the 30th-ranked tun defense of the Buffalo Bills (147.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With White's next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Rachaad White Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.92

51.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.92

21.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 69.8 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), White is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 119th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, White has generated 15.9 fantasy points (5.3 per game) as he's run for 111 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 33 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 48 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets).

White has amassed 49.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 217 yards with three touchdowns on 64 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 99 yards on 18 grabs (20 targets).

The high point of White's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he posted 19.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 12 yards on five carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by nine players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bills this year.

