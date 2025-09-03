Rachaad White Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Atlanta Falcons -- whose rushing defense was ranked 15th in the NFL last season (120.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With White's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Rachaad White Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.17

24.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

0.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.90

18.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

White 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 148.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2024, White ranked 79th in the NFL and 24th at his position.

White accumulated 23.1 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 40 yards; 6 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, White finished with 22.9 points (17 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 19 yards, 1 TD) in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

White picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 1 yard -- in Week 1 versus the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions -- White had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 carries, 18 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Against Atlanta last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Falcons allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Falcons allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Atlanta allowed five players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Falcons allowed a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed just one player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Only two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons last year.

