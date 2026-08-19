Quinshon Judkins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 143.8 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Cleveland Browns player, continue reading.

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Quinshon Judkins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Judkins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 138.7 56 19 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 154.3 60 22

Quinshon Judkins 2025 Game-by-Game

Judkins accumulated 26.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 84 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 2 @Ravens 7.1 10 61 0 3 3 0 71 Week 3 Packers 15.5 18 94 1 2 1 0 95 Week 4 @Lions 17.5 21 82 1 4 4 0 115 Week 5 Vikings 12.8 23 110 0 2 1 0 128 Week 6 @Steelers 3.6 12 36 0 1 0 0 36 Week 7 Dolphins 26.4 25 84 3 - 0 0 84 Week 8 @Patriots 1.7 9 19 0 3 3 0 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Quinshon Judkins vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Judkins' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Quinshon Judkins 230 827 7 31 3.6 Dylan Sampson 65 175 0 6 2.7 Shedeur Sanders 21 169 1 1 8.0 Malachi Corley 13 127 0 1 9.8

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