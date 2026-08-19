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Quinshon Judkins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Quinshon Judkins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 143.8 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Cleveland Browns player, continue reading.

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Quinshon Judkins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Judkins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points138.75619
2026 Projected Fantasy Points154.36022

Quinshon Judkins 2025 Game-by-Game

Judkins accumulated 26.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 84 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 2@Ravens7.11061033071
Week 3Packers15.51894121095
Week 4@Lions17.521821440115
Week 5Vikings12.8231100210128
Week 6@Steelers3.61236010036
Week 7Dolphins26.425843-0084
Week 8@Patriots1.7919033017

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Quinshon Judkins vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Judkins' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Quinshon Judkins2308277313.6
Dylan Sampson65175062.7
Shedeur Sanders21169118.0
Malachi Corley13127019.8

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Want more data and analysis on Quinshon Judkins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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