Quinshon Judkins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinshon Judkins is the 19th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 143.8 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Cleveland Browns player, continue reading.
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Quinshon Judkins Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Judkins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|138.7
|56
|19
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|154.3
|60
|22
Quinshon Judkins 2025 Game-by-Game
Judkins accumulated 26.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 84 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|7.1
|10
|61
|0
|3
|3
|0
|71
|Week 3
|Packers
|15.5
|18
|94
|1
|2
|1
|0
|95
|Week 4
|@Lions
|17.5
|21
|82
|1
|4
|4
|0
|115
|Week 5
|Vikings
|12.8
|23
|110
|0
|2
|1
|0
|128
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|3.6
|12
|36
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|26.4
|25
|84
|3
|-
|0
|0
|84
|Week 8
|@Patriots
|1.7
|9
|19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|17
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Quinshon Judkins vs. Other Browns Rushers
The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Judkins' 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Quinshon Judkins
|230
|827
|7
|31
|3.6
|Dylan Sampson
|65
|175
|0
|6
|2.7
|Shedeur Sanders
|21
|169
|1
|1
|8.0
|Malachi Corley
|13
|127
|0
|1
|9.8
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