Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston will match up with the 18th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (218.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Johnston worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Johnston this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Quentin Johnston Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.44

47.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Johnston is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 106th overall, as he has put up 84.9 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has produced 15.5 fantasy points (5.2 per game), as he's converted 19 targets into nine catches for 95 yards and one TD.

Johnston has produced 27.4 fantasy points (5.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 15 passes on 29 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Johnston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he put up 19.9 fantasy points by catching five passes (on seven targets) for 79 yards and two scores.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Quentin Johnston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.