Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (252.9 yards conceded per game).

Quentin Johnston Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.77

49.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

Johnston is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 75th overall, as he has tallied 84.9 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

In his last three games, Johnston has racked up 24.5 total fantasy points (8.2 per game), catching 11 balls (on 22 targets) for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnston has been targeted 39 times, with 23 receptions for 263 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 43.2 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Johnston's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he put up 19.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Quentin Johnston delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.9 points) in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, hauling in four balls for 40 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

