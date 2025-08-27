Purdue vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers play the Ball State Cardinals.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Purdue: (-901) | Ball State: (+590)

Purdue: (-901) | Ball State: (+590) Spread: Purdue: -17.5 (-105) | Ball State: +17.5 (-115)

Purdue: -17.5 (-105) | Ball State: +17.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Purdue vs Ball State Betting Trends

Purdue had two wins against the spread last year.

Out of 11 Purdue games last year, seven went over the total.

Against the spread, Ball State was 7-5-0 last season.

Ball State had one win ATS (1-3) as underdogs of 17.5 points or more last season.

Ball State had nine of its 12 games hit the over last season.

Purdue vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Boilermakers win (73.8%)

Purdue vs Ball State Point Spread

Purdue is favored by 17.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Ball State, the underdog, is -115.

Purdue vs Ball State Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Purdue-Ball State on Aug. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Purdue vs Ball State Moneyline

Purdue is a -901 favorite on the moneyline, while Ball State is a +590 underdog.

Purdue vs. Ball State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Boilermakers last season was 34.2 points, 0.2 more points than their implied total of 34 points in Saturday's game.

The Cardinals' average implied point total last season (33.9 points) is 17.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

Purdue vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

