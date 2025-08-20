2025 Purdue Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Purdue Boilermakers' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign includes an exciting bout against Ohio State on Nov. 8. Below, you can check out the rest of the Boilermakers' college football schedule.

Purdue 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Ball State Aug. 30 - Boilermakers (-17.5) 50.5 2 Southern Illinois Sept. 6 - - - 3 USC Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Notre Dame Sept. 20 - - - 6 Illinois Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Minnesota Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Northwestern Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Purdue 2025 Schedule Insights

Purdue is playing the 19th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

The Boilermakers will face the eighth-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (84).

Purdue is facing the 13th-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Boilermakers' schedule in 2025 features nine returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Purdue has nine games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including four teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Purdue Betting Insights (2024)

Purdue covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven of the Boilermakers' games last season hit the over.

Purdue was listed as the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it lost.

