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Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Puka Nacua put up 246.0 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points184.8292
2026 Projected Fantasy Points195.5433

Puka Nacua 2025 Game-by-Game

Nacua accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans13.111101300
Week 2@Titans19.698910
Week 3@Eagles11.815111120
Week 4Colts23.015131701
Week 549ers14.51210851
Week 6@Ravens2.832280
Week 9Saints15.887951

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Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Nacua's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Puka Nacua16612917151016
Davante Adams114607891431
Colby Parkinson5643408820
Xavier Smith241830303

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Want more data and analysis on Puka Nacua? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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