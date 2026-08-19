Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Puka Nacua put up 246.0 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 184.8 29 2 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 195.5 43 3

Puka Nacua 2025 Game-by-Game

Nacua accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 13.1 11 10 130 0 Week 2 @Titans 19.6 9 8 91 0 Week 3 @Eagles 11.8 15 11 112 0 Week 4 Colts 23.0 15 13 170 1 Week 5 49ers 14.5 12 10 85 1 Week 6 @Ravens 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 9 Saints 15.8 8 7 95 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Nacua's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Puka Nacua 166 129 1715 10 16 Davante Adams 114 60 789 14 31 Colby Parkinson 56 43 408 8 20 Xavier Smith 24 18 303 0 3

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