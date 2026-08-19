Puka Nacua 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Puka Nacua put up 246.0 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|184.8
|29
|2
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|195.5
|43
|3
Puka Nacua 2025 Game-by-Game
Nacua accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|13.1
|11
|10
|130
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|19.6
|9
|8
|91
|0
|Week 3
|@Eagles
|11.8
|15
|11
|112
|0
|Week 4
|Colts
|23.0
|15
|13
|170
|1
|Week 5
|49ers
|14.5
|12
|10
|85
|1
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|2.8
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Saints
|15.8
|8
|7
|95
|1
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Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Nacua's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Puka Nacua
|166
|129
|1715
|10
|16
|Davante Adams
|114
|60
|789
|14
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|56
|43
|408
|8
|20
|Xavier Smith
|24
|18
|303
|0
|3
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