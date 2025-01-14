NHL
Predators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Predators vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Nashville Predators (13-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.2%)
Predators vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Predators are +225 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -290.
Predators vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for the Predators versus Golden Knights game on January 14 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Predators vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- The Predators vs Golden Knights moneyline has Nashville as a -110 favorite, while Vegas is a -110 underdog on the road.