Predators vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Predators vs Golden Knights Game Info

Nashville Predators (13-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.2%)

Predators vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Predators are +225 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -290.

Predators vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Predators versus Golden Knights game on January 14 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Predators vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The Predators vs Golden Knights moneyline has Nashville as a -110 favorite, while Vegas is a -110 underdog on the road.

