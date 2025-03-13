Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (13-51) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (37-29) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 233 points.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -14.5 233 -847 +590

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (85.3%)

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 37-25-4 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 27-36-1 this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 33 times out of 64 chances.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (32 of 64 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 32 home games, and 21 times in 34 road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in 15 of 32 home games (46.9%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 18 of 34 matchups (52.9%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (15-18-0). On the road, it is .387 (12-18-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 18 of 33 times at home (54.5%), and 14 of 31 on the road (45.2%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Malik Beasley averages 16.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 42% from downtown, with 3.9 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 21.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Wizards get 9.2 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Wizards are receiving 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

The Wizards get 11.6 points per game from Corey Kispert, plus 3 boards and 1.7 assists.

