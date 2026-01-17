Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSIN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (29-10) host the Indiana Pacers (10-32) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The Pacers are 12.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -12.5 225.5 -649 +480

Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (87.6%)

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pistons are 21-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 42 games this season, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 18 times out of 42 chances this season.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 38.1% of the time this season (16 of 42 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 20 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 19 opportunities in road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in nine of 20 home games (45%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in nine of 19 matchups (47.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 14-10-0 record) than on the road (.444, 8-10-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.7%, 10 of 24) compared to away (33.3%, six of 18).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 26.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren averages 17.8 points, 10.9 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.3% from the floor (sixth in league).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers get 17.4 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.6 boards and 7.2 assists.

Jay Huff averages 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Jarace Walker averages 9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 36.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.