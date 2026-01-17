Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (10-30) are heavy underdogs (-13) as they attempt to break a four-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (28-13) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT, KTVD, and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 232.5 -599 +450

Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (90%)

Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 25 times over 41 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have 15 wins against the spread in 40 games this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 40 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 20 times in 40 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and 15 times in 24 road games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 10 of 17 home games (58.8%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 16 of 24 matchups (66.7%).

This season, Washington is 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-14-0 ATS (.333).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more often at home (11 times out of 19) than away (nine of 21) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Peyton Watson is averaging 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.1 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Bub Carrington averages 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 4.6 assists. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Marvin Bagley III's numbers on the season are 10 points, 5.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 61.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards get 7 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

