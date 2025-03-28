Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 3:19 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-0)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

PIT: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)

PIT: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller against the Marlins and Connor Gillispie. In games Keller pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-17-0 ATS. Keller appeared in 14 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 7-7 in those contests. Gillispie's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (53.6%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +114 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -137.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

Pirates versus Marlins on March 28 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates were favorites in 59 games last season and came away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those contests.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline 143 times last season. They finished 58-85 in those games.

Miami went 37-61 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (37.8%).

The Marlins combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 86 times last season for an 86-68-7 record against the over/under.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds finished with an OPS of .791 last season, fueled by a .344 OBP and a slugging percentage of .447.

Oneil Cruz slashed .259/.324/.449 and finished with an OPS of .773.

Last season, Andrew McCutchen finished with 20 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .232 last season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed .269/.306/.376 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez had 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270 last season.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

