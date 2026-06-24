Pirates vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Mariners Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Mariners.TV

Pirates vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

PIT: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-210) | SEA: -1.5 (+172)

PIT: +1.5 (-210) | SEA: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Pirates vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.18 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (6-3) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (6-5) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Ashcraft's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ashcraft's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Woo starts, the Mariners have gone 8-7-0 against the spread. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Woo starts this season.

Pirates vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.1%)

Pirates vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -116 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Mariners are +172 to cover, while the Pirates are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Mariners on June 24, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

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Pirates vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 78 opportunities.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 38-40-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won two of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-39-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 29-50-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .883, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 70 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .246 with 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 89th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Lowe brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.386/.457.

Horwitz has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.

Gonzales takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a .425 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 121st and he is 79th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena's 76 hits and .373 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .442.

He is 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Cole Young is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates vs Mariners Head to Head

6/23/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/6/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/5/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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