Pirates vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Mariners Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (39-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-39)
- Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Mariners.TV
Pirates vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | SEA: (-102)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-210) | SEA: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Pirates vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.18 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.94 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (6-3) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (6-5) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Ashcraft's team is 8-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ashcraft's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Woo starts, the Mariners have gone 8-7-0 against the spread. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Woo starts this season.
Pirates vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (55.1%)
Pirates vs Mariners Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -116 favorite at home.
Pirates vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Mariners are +172 to cover, while the Pirates are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Pirates vs Mariners Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Mariners on June 24, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
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Pirates vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 78 opportunities.
- In 78 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 38-40-0 against the spread.
- The Mariners have won two of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).
- Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-39-3 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have a 29-50-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .883, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. He has a .287 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has 70 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .246 with 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifiers, he is 89th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.
- Lowe brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Spencer Horwitz has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.386/.457.
- Horwitz has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.
- Gonzales takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Julio Rodriguez has a .425 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 121st and he is 79th in slugging.
- Randy Arozarena's 76 hits and .373 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .442.
- He is 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Cole Young is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates vs Mariners Head to Head
- 6/23/2026: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/6/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/5/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/4/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/18/2024: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
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