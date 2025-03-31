Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (2-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and COLR

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-270) | COL: (+220)

PHI: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

PHI: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez versus the Rockies and German Marquez. Sanchez and his team were 11-21-0 ATS in his 32 appearances with a spread last season. Sanchez and his team had a 17-12 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Marquez pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Marquez's team was the underdog on the moneyline just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (74.4%)

Prediction: Phillies win (74.4%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -270 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Phillies are -130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +108.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies on March 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 124 games last year and walked away with the win 77 times (62.1%) in those games.

Last season Philadelphia came away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Rockies won 58 of the 155 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (37.4%).

Colorado went 7-8 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (46.7%).

The Rockies played in 160 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-78-2).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper collected 157 hits, posted an OBP of .373 and a .525 SLG last season.

Kyle Schwarber slashed .248/.366/.485 and finished with an OPS of .851.

Last season, Alec Bohm finished with 15 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .280 last season.

Nick Castellanos slashed .254/.311/.431 and finished with an OPS of .742.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle hit .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks a season ago.

Ezequiel Tovar racked up 176 total hits while slugging .469.

Ryan McMahon put up a .325 on-base percentage last season while batting .242.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

