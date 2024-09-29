Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (94-67) vs. Washington Nationals (71-90)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

PHI: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 13-8, 3.52 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 10-13, 4.22 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (13-8) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (10-13). When Nola starts, his team is 13-19-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team has won 72% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (18-7). The Nationals have a 17-14-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have an 11-16 record in Irvin's 27 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.6%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Phillies, Washington is the underdog at +118, and Philadelphia is -138 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -152 to cover, and the Phillies are +126.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 75, or 62.5%, of the 120 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 59 of 92 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 156 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 72-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 55 of the 126 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.7%).

Washington has a 38-59 record (winning only 39.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-76-6 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have an 86-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.525) and total hits (157) this season. He has a .285 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 105 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm is batting .280 with a .449 slugging percentage and 96 RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .254 with a .310 OBP and 86 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has accumulated 139 hits with a .317 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .281.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Garcia heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run and three RBI.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .229. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .260.

Jacob Young is batting .256 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 29 walks.

James Wood is batting .269 with 13 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

