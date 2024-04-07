Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (4-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-6)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | WSH: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | WSH: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore. Sanchez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sanchez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Gore has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gore starts this season.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.1%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Nationals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -152, and Washington is +128 playing at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Philadelphia is +112 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on April 7, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 4-3-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 2-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Washington has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Nationals have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-3-0).

The Nationals have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 3-4-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (eight) this season while batting .296 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .704.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Harper has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .242 with two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 103rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Bryson Stott has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387.

Stott has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with five walks.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with seven hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Bohm brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a triple, four walks and three RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a slugging percentage of .607 and has nine hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Abrams enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last seven games he is hitting .321 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Joey Gallo is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .350 with five doubles and a walk.

Jesse Winker's .538 OBP paces his team.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/19/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/18/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2023: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/9/2023: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/8/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/8/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/2/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!