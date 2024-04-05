Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin. Suarez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Suarez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Irvin has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Irvin start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (67.2%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -184 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Philadelphia is -110 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Nationals game on April 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in five of their six opportunities.

The Phillies are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 2-3 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).

The Nationals are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (seven) this season while batting .292 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying batters, he is 68th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last seven games he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Bryson Stott has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.

Alec Bohm is batting .250 with a .333 OBP and four RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.607) and paces the Nationals in hits (nine). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Abrams takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last seven games he is hitting .321 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Luis Garcia is hitting .368 with five doubles and a walk. He's slugging .632 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Jesse Winker has a team-high .545 on-base percentage.

LaVictor Antwain Lipscomb is batting .286 with a home run and a walk.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/7/2022: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/6/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2022: 11-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/18/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2023: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/2/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/1/2023: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/30/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

