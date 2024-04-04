Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (2-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-4)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-186) | WSH: (+156)

PHI: (-186) | WSH: (+156) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-113) | WSH: +1.5 (-106)

PHI: -1.5 (-113) | WSH: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-1, 14.54 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 0-0, 8.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (0-1) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin for the Nationals. Nola and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Nola's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Corbin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Corbin start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.7%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +156 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -186 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -106 to cover, and the Phillies are -113.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The Phillies-Nationals contest on April 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have split the two games they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -186.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total in every one of the five games they have played with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have gone 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Washington has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

In the five games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-1-0).

The Nationals have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (four) this season while batting .211 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .286 and a slugging percentage of .684.

He is 136th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Harper will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.520) thanks to two extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the majors.

Schwarber brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Bryson Stott leads Philadelphia in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by four hits.

Brandon Marsh has been key for Philadelphia with six hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .667.

Marsh enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated an on-base percentage of .407, a slugging percentage of .667, and has eight hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .333).

He ranks 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Abrams enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

LaVictor Antwain Lipscomb has a home run and a walk while hitting .333. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Keibert Ruiz has a home run while hitting .300.

Luis Garcia has four doubles and a walk while batting .375.

