Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will call on Jesus Luzardo against the Nationals and Jake Irvin. In 12 games he pitched with a spread last season, Luzardo and his team finished with a 4-8-0 record ATS. Luzardo and his team lost both of the two games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Irvin and his team had a 17-16-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Irvin and his team put together a 11-19 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.9%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-154) and Washington as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Philadelphia is +105 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Nationals game on March 29 has been set at 9, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 124 games last year and walked away with the win 77 times (62.1%) in those games.

Last year, Philadelphia won 52 of 75 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 55 of the 127 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (43.3%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer last year, Washington went 28-48 (36.8%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-6).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber ended his last campaign with 142 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Bryce Harper posted a .373 OBP, .525 slugging percentage and 157 total hits.

Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 155 hits, an OBP of .332, plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Nick Castellanos slashed .254/.311/.431 and finished with an OPS of .742.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .246 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks a season ago.

Luis Garcia had 141 total hits while slugging .444.

Josh Bell hit .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Nate Lowe had a .361 OBP and batted .265.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

