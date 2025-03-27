Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (0-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

PHI: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore. Wheeler and his team were 16-17-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Wheeler appeared in 31 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 19-12 in those contests. Last season Gore and his team went 20-12-0 against the spread when he pitched. Gore's team went 10-11 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.8%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-156) and Washington as the underdog (+132) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -137 to cover, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on March 27 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies won in 77, or 62.1%, of the 124 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Philadelphia won 51 of 73 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 55 of the 127 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (43.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer last year, Washington went 28-47 (37.3%).

The Nationals combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times last season for a 74-76-6 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Last season, Kyle Schwarber finished with 38 home runs, 104 RBI and a batting average of .248 last season.

Bryce Harper had 157 hits with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .525.

Last season, Alec Bohm finished with 15 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .280 last season.

Trea Turner slashed .295/.338/.469 and finished with an OPS of .807.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .246 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks a season ago.

Luis Garcia racked up 141 total hits while slugging .444.

Josh Bell had 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .249 last season.

Nate Lowe had a .361 OBP and batted .265.

