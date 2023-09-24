Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (86-69) vs. New York Mets (71-84)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-5, 3.55 ERA vs Jose Butto (Mets) - 1-2, 3.09 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (2-5) for the Phillies and Butto (1-2) for the Mets. When Sanchez starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Mets have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Butto's five starts with a set spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for one Butto start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.4%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Mets are -134 to cover, and the Phillies are +112.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Mets on September 24 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (60.4%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 22 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 72-82-0 against the spread.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've finished 22-43 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, New York has a 2-10 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-80-8).

The Mets have gone 72-79-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 123 walks while batting .198. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Trea Turner is batting .263 with 32 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.336/.445.

Bohm brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 159 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 61 walks while batting .251. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Lindor heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .237 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Pete Alonso's 118 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .218 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 128th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated a team-high OBP (.361) and slugging percentage (.466).

Jeff McNeil is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Phillies vs. Mets Head to Head

9/23/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/14/2022: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!