Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (85-69) vs. New York Mets (71-83)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | NYM: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | NYM: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | NYM: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-6, 3.58 ERA vs Jose Quintana (Mets) - 3-5, 3.02 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (12-6) for the Phillies and Quintana (3-5) for the Mets. Wheeler's team is 12-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-11. The Mets are 4-7-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for four Quintana starts this season -- they lost each time.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -184 favorite, while New York is a +154 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. New York is -140 to cover.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets on September 23 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (60%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 71-82-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Mets have gone 22-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, New York has a 1-9 record (winning just 10% of its games).

The Mets have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-80-8).

The Mets have a 72-78-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .198 with 18 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 123 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .473.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Trea Turner is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.

Alec Bohm has collected 149 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Bohm has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 159 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 61 walks while batting .251. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso's 118 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 125th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has put up a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.464).

Jeff McNeil has 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .271.

Phillies vs. Mets Head to Head

9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/21/2022: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/20/2022: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

